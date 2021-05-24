Phillips Academy sophomore Kiley Buckley never lost confidence.
Even when the Big Blue got off to an uncharacteristic 1-3 start, the talented shortstop from Methuen felt that better days were ahead.
“I think the whole team was just really excited to be playing at first,” said Buckley. “I think we’re coming together as a team now. I think we’ll be pretty good next year.”
Actually, the Big Blue are pretty darn good now, having won six of their last seven, but their season is over, having finished with a highly respectable 7-5 mark. So next year is understandably in their thoughts.
With Buckley as a leader of a young team, the future does indeed look great. She just completed an exceptional season. Showing extraordinary power while hitting a whopping .568, she had 10 home runs (tying the school record held by Methuen’s Tavenne Nasser), 2 triples and 4 doubles among her 25 hits.
“I’ve always focused on having some power,” said the 5-foot-7 Buckley, who is in her third year with John Pandolfo as her hitting coach. “I’ve done a lot of full body conditioning that has helped.”
But, said coach Lindsay Maroney, who once hit over .500 with plenty of her own power for the Big Blue, Buckley has more to offer than just her power and prolific hitting.
“Kiley has been a consistent presence for us throughout the season, bringing a strong work ethic and quiet leadership to each practice and every game,” said Maroney. “While we have a young team, and she is only a sophomore, her composure combined with her skills are impressive.
“While Kiley’s offensive statistics speak volumes about her talent, she is also a solid defensive shortstop. She has great range, accurate throws, and confidence on the field. The situation never seems to get too big for her, and she is great at remaining calm under pressure.”
With Buckley, who played for the Methuen Rangers summer team as a youngster but now plays for the Polar Crush, as the straw stirring things up, Phillips should be a force next year.
There was, after all, only one senior on this year’s team, which boasted other talented youngsters, including sophomore pitchers Fallon O’Connor and Lauren Mahoney of Andover and freshman second baseman Maris Moody.
O’Connor had a 2.63 ERA and was also a huge force at the plate, hitting .463 with 16 RBIs. Moody progressed throughout the season and finished with a .382 average.
It certainly bodes well for 2022 and beyond.
BROOKS UNDER RADAR
Brooks is quietly enjoying a fine season and I do mean quietly. The Independent School League is not allowing member schools to report scores.
Still, Brooks was 4-3 heading into the weekend and, with a young team, excited about its prospects for next year.
A big reason for Brooks’ success is junior pitcher Sara Moeller of Andover. She has an ERA of 1.63 and, at last check, had struck out 59 batters in 39 innings.
Offensively, Georgetown’s Sydney Correa is hitting over .500 while freshman Molly McDowell of Andover is hitting .304.
It should make for an interesting Big East tournament in 2022 assuming that it returns at that time and lets hope that it does. A season without the Methuen Invitational and the Big East tourney seems incomplete.
**************************
Prolific hitter
Here are Kiley Buckley’s final numbers at the plate for Phillips Academy in just 12 games.
Average: .568 (25 for 44)
Home runs: 10 (ties school record)
Extra base hits: 16
RBIs: 33
Runs Scored: 19
