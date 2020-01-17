HAVERHILL — The winter season is off to — pardon the expression — a swimmingly good start for Haverhill sophomore Dan McLaughlin.
The Hillies swim team is currently 2-4, but they’ve been competitive in every meet. And remember, the boys didn’t win a single meet last year even while McLaughlin was enjoying a terrific individual season, capped by ninth-place finishes at state in both the 50 and 100 freestyle.
A member of the swim club out of the Haverhill YMCA, McLaughlin enjoyed his first season as a Hillie even if the team struggled. While some club swimmers question whether high school swimming is beneficial, he never doubted that he would join the program, and he’s glad he did.
“I wanted to swim at states and against other high schools,” said McLaughlin, a tremendous freestyler who nevertheless considers the 100 backstroke his best event. “And after being here one day, I knew it’d be something special. I loved the team aspect of it.
“Even though we lost every meet, we believed in each other and supported each other. It was a good season.”
And, of course, this season — with a couple of wins to Haverhill’s credit — is even better.
“So far, I’m really happy with the way things are going,” he said.
One of the big reasons for the Hillies’ improvement is that McLaughlin now has a nice complement in freshman Casey Connors. He, like McLaughlin, is versatile and can score points in any number of events.
“We both push each other in different events and we’re both very competitive, so it’s good for the team,”said McLaughlin, whose sister Naomi swims for the Hillies’ girls team. “It’s good to have someone push you in practice.”
Agrees Connors: “It’s very helpful for me having him on the team. He’s faster than me but we go the same speed pretty much in practice so we pace each other.”
Connors, who considers the 200 freestyle his best event and whose brother Evan is a sophomore on the team, swims for the Phoenix swim club out of Cedardale and has competed against McLaughlin during club meets. Now he’s glad that they’re teammates for the Hillies.
“I considered (not swimming in high school) but I didn’t do a fall sport and I wanted to represent the school in some way,” he said. “Coming in, I was kind of worried because I knew they didn’t win last year. But I think we’re doing pretty good and it’s been really enjoyable.”
Naturally, both McLaughlin and Connors have individual goals. McLaughlin is shooting high, to win a state title in one event or another. Connors is hoping to qualify for the state meet in three events.
While striving for those goals, however, their focus is also on lifting the team to new heights, which is good news for head coach George Nigro, whose team has struggled with low numbers the last couple of years but has a bigger turnout this winter.
“Our program should hopefully be on the upswing the next few years,” said Nigro. “And we will build around Danny and Casey. We’re trying to qualify the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay with the two of them in it.”
Hillies’ one-two punch
Here are a few of the top times for Haverhill sophomore Dan McLaughlin and freshman Casey Connors, who have helped revive the Hillies.
Dan McLaughlin
100 backstroke — 53.8
100 freestyle — 48.5
200 freestyle — 1:48.6
Casey Connors
200 freestyle — 1:52.4
100 backstroke — 58.2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.