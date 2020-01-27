Last year, Pinkerton coach Lani Buskey knew she had to make the most out of an unfortunate situation.
When then-junior starter Sofia Riccio — who was third on the team in scoring — tore her ACL against Bishop Guertin, Buskey had to make the tough choice on who was going to fill that role. Against perhaps some conventional wisdom, she decided to go with freshman Avah Ingalls.
And that move was significant.
With two scholarship players in Brooke Kane (UNH) and Madison Mahoney (SNHU) leading the way, the Astros had legit state title aspirations. So entrusting more minutes and a starting role to a rookie was certainly a bold call.
But Ingalls has more than rewarded Buskey’s faith.
The 5-foot-8 guard helped Pinkerton reach the state semis, scoring a season-high 12 points in a win over Nashua North. And she has transformed into one of the area’s top scorers as a sophomore this winter. Through 11 games, she’s averaging a team-high 14.2 points with 15 3s, having reached double figures in all but one game while dropping a career-high 25 points in a win over Salem.
“Avah is a perfect player for our system,” said Buskey. “She never tries to do too much, and she never puts herself above the team. ... There’s a quiet confidence about her. She does all of the little things and she does them consistently, and I think that style of plays lulls you in and it’s sneaky.
“It isn’t until after the game when you look at the stats and see Avah had 25 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.”
GYM RAT
Ingalls herself has been a tad surprised at how well she’s been playing, but knows how much work she’s put in.
During the offseason she plays AAU for Team Saints, and whenever she gets a day off she’s either getting some shots up with older sister Alli — a junior for the Astros — at Sports Zone in Derry or working out at Planet Fitness.
“In the offseason it’s pretty much (basketball) every day,” said Ingalls, whose family moved from Derry to Hampstead a year ago. “But I love it! My sister and I are both pretty competitive, so we’re always having a good time working out together.”
Her sophomore explosion has been validation for what Buskey saw last year.
“The beauty of Avah is that you don’t need to tell her what to work on,” she said. “She already knows, and she’s already in the gym an hour early working on it. She just wants it. A player who holds themselves accountable is a player who will without a doubt find success. And that’s Avah.
“She’s not going to accept anything less.”
HAVEN’T MISSED A BEAT
Ingalls’ emergence has, perhaps quite surprisingly, kept Pinkerton (8-3, 6-2 NH) a top team in Division 1 this year.
Combined, Kane (our Eagle-Tribune MVP) and Mahoney (an E-T All-Star) accounted for 59% of Pinkerton’s points last winter. The team’s top returning scorer heading into this season was senior Jesse Ames (5.4 ppg), but behind her were a lot of questions.
Who was going to score for the Astros?
The program has been the model of consistency, reaching the state semifinals the past three years while racking up at least 15 wins in each of the last 15 seasons. But both of those streaks looked to be in jeopardy at season’s start.
Ingalls, however, has helped quell any notion that the Astros were rebuilding.
“It was definitely an adjustment coming into this season,” said Ingalls. “We lost our first game to (Manchester) Central, and were trying to find the team’s identity. But we kind of found it after that. We’re definitely a defensive-minded team.”
Ingalls is focused on helping lead the Astros on another long playoff run when the time comes.
But, no matter what happens the rest of the way, Buskey knows she has a talented young player to watch grow for the next few years.
“I sometimes forget that Avah is only a sophomore because she’s already such an asset to our program,” said Buskey. “We’re glad she’s ours, and we’ll certainly keep her.”
Impressive SOPHOMORE CLASS
The Pinkerton girls basketball team has a strong sophomore class that should keep the program among the state’s best.
NAME GP POINTS PPG
Avah Ingalls 11 156 14.2
Kristina Packowski 11 53 4.8
Casey Ames 10 37 3.7
