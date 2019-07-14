HAVERHILL — Mike Souliotis remembers the days when his father, Mark, would drop him off at Murphy’s Garrison Golf Center in Haverhill and leave him there for hours.
But make no mistake, the young Souliotis cherished every second of his time learning under Haverhill High coach and Bradford CC club pro Kevin Murphy.
Well, the 26-year-old Souliotis isn’t quite that young kid anymore, and his golf game has certainly grown up, too.
Playing on his home course — Haverhill Country Club — on Saturday, the Somerville resident originally from Acton fired a 3-over 73 to maintain his lead at the ninth annual Joseph F. Healey Memorial tournament. After shooting a 1-over 73 at Atkinson on Friday, he holds a two-stroke lead over Shawn Roderick heading into Sunday’s final round at Renaissance.
The final threesome on Sunday will also include Haverhill’s Shane Donahue, who shot a 5-over 75 and is three strokes off the pace.
“I like where I am,” said Souliotis. “You know, I’m assuming I’m going to be leading by two, which is a pretty good spot.”
Both his father and grandfather have been prominent figures in Haverhill Country Club history, and yesterday Souliotis put his lifetime knowledge of the course on display. He stumbled a bit on the back-9, but carded three birdies to traverse the front in 1-under.
A former star golfer at RPI, Souliotis now stands just 18 holes away from a Healey title.
This is his third Healey tournament, and you bet it would mean a heck of a lot if he closes the deal on Sunday.
“I mean, my dad played in the (Allan B.) Rogers tournament for 20 years,” said Souliotis, a mechanical engineer who works for Raytheon. “I learned to play from Kevin (Murphy) at Garrison when I was a kid. I’d spend hours there, and then my dad would come pick me up on his way home.
“So, I’ve been aware of this tournament for years. I’ve known about it, but it just usually doesn’t fit in the schedule.”
Beaulieu channels Rogers days, goes low
Plaistow’s Peter Beaulieu remembers the days of the Allan B. Rogers Memorial fondly, and has been ecstatic with the growth of the Healey over the years.
After Friday, however, he wasn’t quite sure if he would even make the cut this year.
But firing a 1-over 71 usually helps out the cause.
Thanks to three birdies, Beaulieu tied for the low round of the day to catapult himself into contention heading to his home course, Renaissance, on Sunday.
He sits in a tie for 12th with Aiden Azevedo, Angelo Battaini and Jim Henebry, nine strokes back of Souliotis.
Roderick also shot a 71 to tie the low round of the day.
“I played the Rogers and I used to play at Atkinson and knew Joe (Healey),” said Beaulieu. “I’m definitely doing it to help support this thing. It looks like we had a really good turnout this year. Hopefully, we can keep it up and it can get bigger.
“What’s happened now is that there’s so many more young kids playing than there used to be. It’s tougher for the old-timers like me!”
For the Senior Division, Beaulieu currently is six strokes back of Donahue and three strokes back of Scott Lumb.
After firing an 84 on Friday, Beaulieu had one of the best turnarounds on “moving day.”
Elsewhere, Brandon Allen fired a 75 after an opening-round 86, Haverhill’s Kevin Bradley Jr. shot 76 after an opening 87 and, in the biggest move of the day, Haverhill’s Troy Donahue rebounded from an opening-round 91 to fire a 74 and make the cut on the number.
Still anyone’s tourney
While it may be tough to make up the ground, there are still 15 golfers within 10 shots of the lead heading into Sunday.
Jeffrey Weishaar is alone in fourth after firing a 76 and is four back of the lead, and North Andover’s James Robbins is in a tie for eighth and seven back after his 78 on Saturday. Both, however, will be playing on their home course on Sunday and are by no means out of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.