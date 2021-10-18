Here are five quick takes from Red Sox stunning 12-3 win over the Houston Astros to take a 2-1 series lead in the ALCS:
E-Rod changes everything
The Red Sox were winning with smoke, mirrors and home runs. OK, there have been several great outings by Nathan Eovaldi, but what Eduardo Rodriguez has done over his last two outings, giving the Red Sox five innings (2 runs) in the finale over Tampa Bay and now six innings (3 runs) in Game 3 against the Astros. This gives the Red Sox a legit one-two punch going forward if there is a World Series. E-Rod became the first Sox left-hander with seven or more strikeouts without a walk in the postseason. Ever.
Walks start explosions
The Red Sox hit a home run in each of the three big innings they had last with Kyle Schwarber (grand slam), Christian Arroyo (two-run) and J.D. Martinez (two-run) making the big splashes. But the key at bats that inning started before each blast with walks courtesy of Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe and Rafael Devers. The Red Sox ability to get multiple base-runners on base has been as important as the power shots. Devers homer in the 8th was a moon shot, one-run job.
Bogie is due
It could be argued the Red Sox best player is Xander Bogaerts, including at the plate (.295, 23 HR, 34 doubles). But he has been quiet as a church mouse during this offensive barrage against the Astros. He has only three singles, no RBI and seven strikeouts in 13 at bats. The good news is his defense has been unaffected. In fact it’s been stellar. If he becomes more a threat it would be tough for anybody to hold down this offense.
J.D. is No. 2
J.D. Martinez deserves a statue for his postseason thus far, with 11 hits in 26 at bats (.423) with three HRs and 8 RBI. His 2-run blast over the everything in left officially put the Astros out of their misery, giving the Sox a 11-3 lead. If not for Kiké Hernandez (18 for 36, .500, 5 HR, 9 RBI), J.D. would be the talk of the town. But his consistency, particularly batting sixth in the order, behind Alex Verdugo, has helped make this lineup elite.
A big save for the bullpen
Normally, you hear “save” and “bullpen” and you expect to hear about a stellar effort by a few relievers. But this is different. The Red Sox were able to save all of their key relievers last night. Yes, all of them, including key long guy Tanner Houck were rested again. It bodes well with the Red Sox being able to “go for it” on Tuesday night (Nick Pivetta gets start).
