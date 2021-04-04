Sox off to worst home start in 73 years

BOSTON (AP) — The early returns certainly look good for the Baltimore Orioles.
For the Boston Red Sox, it looks a lot like last season.
Boston fell to its first 0-3 start at Fenway Park since 1948 and the second ever for the Red Sox as Trey Mancini and Austin Hays hit two-run doubles during a seven-run third inning that carried the Orioles over Boston 11-3 Sunday.
Cedric Mullins went 5 for 5 with three doubles and walk for the Orioles, collecting four of hits in the initial four innings. It was the O’s first three-game sweep at Fenway since Aug. 25-27, 2017.
Boston is coming off a 24-36 record last year, that was its worst winning percentage since 1965.
“We got beat in every aspect of the game,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “We’re off to a rough start.”
The Red Sox lost their first four home games in 1948.
Making just his third major league appearance, Baltimore left-hander Bruce Zimmerman (1-0) gave up three runs and four hits in six innings with five strikeouts and one walk for his first MLB victory.
J.D. Martinez had a solo homer and RBI double for the Red Sox.
Boston starter Garrett Richards (0-1) was chased with no outs and after loading the bases in the third. He was charged with six runs and seven hits.
Boston right-hander Garrett Whitlock pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings in his major league debut, striking out five.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Alex Cora said “everything is trending that he’ll be with us” about Eduardo Rodríguez, who started the season on the injured list (left elbow inflammation). Rodríguez pitched a simulated game Friday.
Up Next?
Tampa Bay at Boston, Monday, 7:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.