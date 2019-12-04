BOSTON — Former Red Sox players Rich Gedman, David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, and the late Bill Dinneen have been selected as the 2020 Red Sox Hall of Fame inductees. Dan Duquette has been chosen as the non-uniformed inductee.
Gedman began his professional baseball career in 1977 when he was signed by Boston as a non-drafted free agent out of St. Peter-Marian High School in Worcester. He played 13 major league seasons with the Red Sox (1980-90), Astros (1990), and Cardinals (1991-92), batting .252 with 88 home runs in 1,033 games.
Ortiz played the final 14 seasons of his 20-year major league career with the Red Sox (2003-16). He hit 483 home runs in 1,953 games with Boston while batting .290 with a .956 OPS, 1,530 RBI, and 2,079 hits. Known as the greatest clutch hitter in Red Sox history, Ortiz is the franchise’s all-time leader in walk-off home runs (10) and game-ending RBI (17) in the regular season.
Ramirez played 19 major league seasons from 1993-2011, including 2001-07 and part of 2008 with Boston as he helped lead the Red Sox to two World Series titles (2004, ’07). He was named an All-Star in each of his eight seasons with Boston and earned a Silver Slugger Award in six of them, also finishing in the top 10 in MVP voting six times from 2001-08. In 1,083 games with the Red Sox, Ramirez batted .312 with a .999 OPS, 274 home runs, and 868 RBI.
Dinneen spent the 1902-06 seasons and part of 1907 with the Red Sox, known then as the Boston Americans. He also pitched for the Washington Senators (1898-99), Boston Beaneaters (1900-01), and St. Louis Browns (1907-09), and in his 12 major league seasons won 170 games with a 3.01 ERA in 391 appearances, including 352 starts.
Duquette served as the Red Sox’ General Manager for eight seasons (1994-2001), with the Red Sox posting a winning record in six of those. Boston won the 1995 AL East title and made three postseason appearances (1995, ’98, ’99) during his tenure, going to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1915-16.
Duquette spearheaded several transactions that played a central role in the Red Sox ending an 86-year World Series championship drought in 2004.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.