BOSTON -- It got much more stressful than it needed to be, but the Red Sox pulled out another dramatic late win, holding off the Minnesota Twins 11-9 on Tuesday night. The Red Sox led by as much as 9-3 thanks in large part to Hunter Renfroe’s two home runs, but the bullpen let Minnesota back in the game.
The Twins got as close as 9-8, and after Kiké Hernández hit a two-run home run in the eighth to make it 11-8, Matt Barnes entered the game for the save in the ninth and allowed a solo home run and two walks.
Hansel Robles had to come on with two on and no out, but he got two strikeouts and a lineout to wrap up the white knuckle save.
