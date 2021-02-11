BOSTON — The Red Sox have traded outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Royals in a three-team deal with the Mets that will send outfielder Franchy Cordero and pitcher Josh Winckowski to the Red Sox along with three players to be named later, according to a team announcement. Boston will receive two players to be named later from Kansas City and one from New York.
The deal, which was first reported by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman and MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, will net the Red Sox five players in total, with three still to be determined. Boston will send $2.8 million to Kansas City to cover part of Benintendi’s $6.6 million salary for 2021, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
Benintendi, a fan favorite who has been with the Red Sox since 2016, has been involved in trade rumors all winter, with Boston reportedly shopping him for young players. The 26-year-old former first-round pick hit .273/.353/.435 with 51 home runs and 260 RBIs in 485 games with the Red Sox over five seasons.
Cordero, 26, has played 95 major-league games over four seasons with the Padres (2017-2019) and Royals (2020). A left-handed hitter, Cordero has hit .236 with 12 home runs and a .737 OPS in that span and was dealt from San Diego to Kansas City in a deal that sent lefty Tim Hill to the Padres last winter. Cordero has mostly played center field in the majors, though he has experience in all three outfield spots. He joins Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe and top prospect Jarren Duran as the club’s top internal outfield option, though the Red Sox could still pursue a reunion with free agent Jackie Bradley Jr.
