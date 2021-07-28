Spark's tennis champions

Courtesy photoThe Spark Fitness and Tennis Club of Andover recently won the New England adult team sectional championships for 40-and-over mixed doubles. in Woburn and will head to nationals in Arizona in November. From the left are Tracy Fang, Jonathan Zsittnik, Elizabeth Weatherwax, Michael Igo, Mei Swank, Patty Barry (acting captain), Laura Buonopane, Steve MacLeod, Eleni Zekirias and David Repetto. Captain Adam Molda was unable to make the championships but will join the team for nationals.