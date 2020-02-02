Three years ago, no one would have predicted that Andover senior Elias Maita would be our male Moynihan Scholar of the Month for January.
Including Maita, who was not in a good state of mind during the winter of his freshman year.
Maita had begun wrestling in the seventh grade with the Andover Youth Services program and was looking forward to joining the high school team as a freshman. But, because his grades dipped too low, he became academically ineligible and missed most of the season.
“I was pretty upset about it,” said Maita. “I knew I wasn’t doing well (academically) but I didn’t think that would happen. That was like a big wakeup call.”
Indeed, it was like a loud alarm went off because, since then, Maita has steadily progressed both on and — more important — off the mat. He is now one of the top 160-pounders in the state, and one of Andover’s brightest students.
As a wrestler, Maita is currently 26-1 and has placed first in two tournaments while, as a student, he currently has a 4.33 weighted GPA while taking AP classes in statistics, calculus and chemistry and scored a 1,430 on his SATs.
“Elias is a very determined young man,” said Bettyann Iannuccilli, who teaches AP chemistry. “He is not satisfied until he answers a problem correctly. He doesn’t understand the meaning of quit.”
Maita, whose younger brother Yasser is also on the wrestling team, has the same approach on the mat.
“Even the captains from three or four years ago and the parents, really anyone who watches Elias, talk about how hard he works in practice,” said Andover coach Mike Bolduc. “He doesn’t stop. He treats every drill like a live match. He just doesn’t have a slow down button.”
Although he played football when he was younger, Maita has been focused mainly on wrestling for years. Even while compiling an excellent 36-9 record last year, he was not satisfied.
“I wanted to do better ... I went to Doughboy (wrestling club) and worked on different things and I lifted a lot to get stronger,” he said.
Heading into the season, Maita’s goal was to win state and “do really well for the team,” the latter of which he has already done. And, if the opportunity presents itself, he “definitely” wants to wrestle in college. He plans on majoring in chemical engineering.
“Wrestling has helped me so much and it makes everything else, even studying, seem easier,” said Maita, who has applied to — among other schools — BU, Northeastern, WPI and RIT. “I really want to keep doing it but I know my main focus has to be my academics.”
Looking back on his high school career, Maita has enjoyed a lot of highlights on the mat, especially this year but, he says, “what I’m most proud of is how far I’ve come academically. I wish I could have applied myself earlier but I was able to turn it around.”
It all goes to prove, perhaps, that it’s not how you start the race, but how you finish it.
****************************************
“He (Elias Maita) doesn’t stop. ... He just doesn’t have a slow down button.”
Andover coach Mike Bolduc
*****************************************
About the program
ADs and coaches nominate seniors who are all-star caliber athletes ranked in the top 20 percent of their class.
One boy and one girl will be honored at a June banquet and receive a $1,000 scholarship.
Coaches and ADs should send nominations to sports@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.