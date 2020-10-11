DERRY — Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly had a very simple message at halftime on Saturday, as his team clung to a six-point lead over upset-minded Windham.
“I asked them what kind of team they were going to be,” said O’Reilly. “It was anyone’s game. Were we going to stop making silly mistakes? Were we going to control the line of scrimmage? We were going to find out what kind of team this could be.”
After the break, the Astros answered their coach’s challenge in dominant fashion.
Pinkerton scored two touchdowns in the first four minutes of the second half, and allowed Windham just 46 yards after halftime on the way to a 34-0 victory.
“We made way too many mistakes in the first half,” said fullback/linebacker Evan Wilson. “But we came out fighting in the second half, and that’s what we do.”
No one made more of a statement for Pinkerton (2-1) than running back Jacob Albert.
The sophomore carried 18 times for 156 yards — his first career 100-yard performance — and scored two game-breaking touchdowns. He ran for 96 yards after halftime, and had a third score called back for a penalty.
“I loved it,” said Albert, who ran for a combined 115 yards in Pinkerton’s first two games. “There’s nothing more fun than when you’re driving down the field and scoring touchdowns.”
The Astros, though, struggled against Windham (0-1) — which was playing its first game of 2020 due to COVID-19 cases at the school — through the game’s first 24 minutes.
Pinkerton opened the game fast, forcing a three-and-out then marching down the field and taking the lead on Wilson’s 1-yard touchdown run.
Windham’s defense then tightened up, and forced the Astros into two straight punts and a missed field goal. But the Jaguars — debuting their new spread offense — could not answer offensively.
The Jags’ best shot to score came early in the second quarter. Joey DaSilva, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star basketball player that moved from running back to quarterback during the preseason, hit Stephen Mague on a 71-yard bomb, and two runs later Windham was at the Pinkerton 15-yard line. But Wilson stuffed two run plays, and after a penalty the Jaguars had to punt.
“At halftime we still felt good that we were winning,” said Albert. “But we knew we had to clean up our mistakes.”
Pinkerton took the second half kickoff and needed just seven plays to double their lead on a QB keeper touchdown run by Nathan Campos.
Then, on the first play of Windham’s ensuing drive, Wilson delivered a massive hit on the running back, jarring the ball free. Andrew Guillmette recovered the fumble, setting up a 20-yard Albert touchdown run.
“I was scraping down, and he cut up right towards me,” said 5-foot-9, 220-pound Wilson. “I hit him as hard as I could, and the ball popped out. I think that play changed the momentum of the game completely.”
Two possessions later, Astros sophomore linebacker Cole Yennaco — a Windham resident — jumped a route and grabbed an interception. One play later, Albert broke free for a 41-yard touchdown. Pinkerton’s backups delivered one more three-and-out, and Jacob Marchand iced the victory with a 10-yard touchdown.
After allowing Windham 138 yards in the first half, the Astros surrendered just 46 yards and two first downs after halftime. Leading the way were Wilson (10 tackles), Yennaco (eight tackles) and Thomas MacDonald and Anthony Terrezio (six tackles each).
“I’m very happy with our defense,” said O’Reilly, whose team will host Salem on Friday (7 p.m.). “Even on Windham’s long pass, we were there.”
Windham coach Jack Byrne was optimistic after seeing positive signs from his team.
“I think our guys played tough,” said Byrne, whose Jaguars travel to defending Division 1 champ Londonderry on Friday (7 p.m.)
“It was a good challenge for us against a great team. I was proud of how (DaSilva) played, and the defense looked good in the first half. We’re here to win and fight, but it’s also good to be back on the field. If you’re not appreciating the fact we’re playing football, you’re doing it wrong.”
Pinkerton 34, Windham 0
Windham (0-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (2-1): 6 0 14 14 — 34
First Quarter
P — Evan Wilson 1 run (kick blocked), 6:07
Third Quarter
P — Nathan Campos 3 run (kick failed), 8:52
P — Jacob Albert 20 run (Jack Mackiernan rush), 8:25
Fourth Quarter
P — Albert 41 run (Caden Michaud rush), 11:44
P — Jacob Marchand 10 run (kick blocked), 4:10
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pinkerton (52-284) — Jacob Albert 18-156, David Clark 8-55, Evan Wilson 10-28, Nathan Campos 3-11, Jack Mackiernan 2-10, Elliott Beals 1-1, Jacob Marchand 4-11, Cole Yennaco 1-12, Caden Michaud 2-5, Matthew Feole 1-8, Mason Sinclair 1-0, Patrick Waldron 1-(-2); Windham (22-60) — Joey DaSilva 10-38, Keegan Parke 6-18, Stephen Mauge 1-0, Andrew Garcia 1-2, Vito Mancini 3-0, Jake Micciche 1-2
PASSING: Pinkerton — Campos 1-6-0, 12; Andrew Guillmette 0-1-0; Windham — DaSilva 9-17-1, 124; Josh Sweeney 1-1-0, 12
RECEIVING: Pinkerton — Wilson 1-12; Windham — Mague 2-81, Westin Lippold 2-21, Parke 3-22, Sam Dunham 1-4, AJ Fox 1-12, Mancini 1-(-4)
