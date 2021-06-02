NORTH ANDOVER – The first high school athletes to feel the pandemic’s bitter bite were the spring participants who watched their 2020 campaigns disappear as suddenly as masks have a year later.
And while all the sophomores of two years ago are voraciously biting back in their swan-song seasons, the senior volleyballers at North Andover might have been the hungriest.
Established in 2016, the boys program at the school struggled its first four years, winning just a dozen of its 80 matches, but with an experienced-laden bunch of juniors on hand, 2020 was expected to be the break-out year.
“We were all excited,” said Mike Scammon, who was ready for his first year as head coach following two seasons leading the junior varsity. “This (season’s) team was around last year, so we were looking forward to it.
“But Covid comes and like everybody we were disappointed. We were very fortunate that we wouldn’t have had any seniors last year, so everybody came back.”
And those Scarlet Knights came back eager to prove they’ve matured into Merrimack Valley Conference contenders. A Methuen graduate and the girls head coach at Masconomet, Scammon has guided a squad that needed only eight dates to equal its previous season-record of six victories set in 2018.
“We are undefeated when we have our total team,” said tri-captain Liam Ross, a starter since his freshman year who is committed to play for Endicott College. “We’ve been plagued with a couple injuries and guys missing, so we had a couple tough losses against good teams (Haverhill and Lowell). But the sky is the limit if we stay healthy.”
And when the senior outside hitter says undefeated, he’s talking about a 2021 schedule comprised of only MVC opponents, a group of foes that North Andover had beaten only a combined seven times in four years.
The Knights opened the season by defeating Methuen for the first time in program history, shutting out the Rangers in a pair of matches, before adding their first two wins ever against Central Catholic, winning six of the seven sets played.
“When we saw what we had during tryouts, and early in the season, I told the guys the sky is the limit,” Scammon said. “We can go a long way. We have talent. We have hitters across the net. Overall, we have good setters, and we have good servers, so I was expecting to be above .500 at this point.”
Ross anchors a solid group of front liners that includes fellow senior Clay Ursu, junior Gabriel Herrera and sophomore Kyler Shea. Junior setter Andrew Matzouranis, and sophomore libero Andrew Jones round out the starting group while senior setters Jacob Colon, Alec Beresford and Karl Koenig are big contributors.
“I don’t think we have one thing that we are really, really great at,” Scammon said. “We do pretty good at everything.”
Ross is the leader and was part of a core group that took to public courts during the pandemic to stay sharp.
“They would text me a lot during the summer to come see them play,” Scammon said. “And I would. Not all the time, but I would visit. They would get together as a team, and actually with other players from the MVC. It was kind of cool. It’s why I like volleyball, it’s kind of a community game.These guys do a great job bringing other guys into the program, and they are very positive kids.”
After Tuesday’s victory over Billerica, an opponent that of which North Andover has registered seven of the 18 wins in program history, the Knights are guaranteed their first winning season. They take a 6-2 record into back-to-back games against Andover on Thursday and Sunday before closing the regular season at Chelmsford on June 10.
“There was so much inexperience,” Ross said. “Now it’s easier for me because everyone around me also is a leader and they also know what to do now. It’s a lot easier being on a good team. The overall level of volleyball is higher. Everything is faster, and we like it that way.”
The biggest challenge for Scammon will be building off this year’s success.
“Last year before Covid we had about 35 plus kids (ready to tryout) which would have been a big boon to the program,” Scammon said. “I think this year with Covid and not having kids in the building, that’s why our numbers were a little lower. We barely have enough guys for a JV team.
“It’s disappointing because last year we were anticipating a good amount of players. I think next year as these (current players) talk about it and kids get back to school, I do think we’ll have a big increase in tryouts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.