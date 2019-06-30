A six-run seventh inning was all the Lowell Spinners needed to escape a weekend sweep and defeat the Brooklyn Cyclones, 6-4, on Sunday.
The Spinners tied the affair, 3-3, thanks to two throwing errors by Brooklyn players. Then, up stepped Jaxx Groshans (2 for 3) to hit his first home run of the season, driving in three and giving the Spinners a 6-3 advantage.
The Cyclones got one run back in the ninth inning, but couldn’t push at least two more across. Along with Groshans, Gilberto Jimenez notched a multi-hit game, going 3 for 5.
Kelvin Sanchez picked up the win for the Spinners with five innings of work, allowing seven hits and three runs. Miguel Suero nabbed a three-inning save, giving up just one hit and one run as he finished the game off.
Lowell begins a three-game home stand against Vermont on Monday at 7:05 p.m.
FISHER CATS COMEBACK FALLS SHORT
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell victim to a big inning early on and couldn’t recover, losing, 7-5, in the rubber game of a three-game series at the Trenton Thunder.
Trenton put up six runs in the third inning, thanks in part to a three-run homer. New Hampshire slowly fought back, posting two in the fifth and three in the seventh to pull within one, but Trenton added one more in the bottom of the seventh and held the Fisher Cats at bay in the final two frames.
Santiago Espinal (1 for 5) drove in three runs for the Fisher Cats on a bases-loaded triple in the seventh. Forrest Wall (2 for 5) also had an RBI. Justin Dillon took the loss, allowing six runs on five hits in 2.2 innings of work.
New Hampshire plays at Reading on Monday (7:10 p.m.).
