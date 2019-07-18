TROY, N.Y. — There are few better ways to open up a doubleheader than a resounding victory, and the Lowell Spinners did just that against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Thursday, crushing the hosts, 14-3.
In that first game, the Spinners tagged the ValleyCats for nine runs in the first three innings and cruised to the 11-run win from there.
Cameron Cannon and Elih Marrero starred at the plate for the Spinners. Cannon went 3 for 4, scoring two runs and driving in five to lead all players. Marrero was 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs, and Gilberto Jimenez also hit well, going 3 for 4, scoring two runs and driving in another two.
The Spinners tossed four pitchers and Miguel Suero earned the win, going three innings, allowing three hits and two runs.
At the time of print, the Spinners were leading the ValleyCats, 6-4, in the bottom of the sixth inning in the second game of the doubleheader.
Rain suspends Fisher Cats game
READING, Pa. — The Reading Fightin Phils held a 1-0 lead over the New Hampshire in the bottom of the first when conditions refused to comply, as rain forced the suspension of the game. It will be resumed at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, with the originally scheduled Friday night game to go just seven innings and begin 30 minutes after game one concludes.
