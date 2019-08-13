LOWELL — August hasn't been kind to the Lowell Spinners, but they're back to their winning ways after topping the Hudson Valley Renegades, 6-2, on Monday night.
The Spinners have now won three of 13 games in August, but were able to bounce back from back-to-back defeats in a Sunday doubleheader with their win on Monday.
Lowell trailed, 1-0, after Hudson Valley got one in the first. But, after the Spinners pushed two runs across in the fifth, they didn't trail again. The Renegades got one more, but the Spinners scored twice in both the sixth and eighth innings.
Gilberto Jimenez and Cameron Cannon were both 2 for 5, as Cannon had two RBIs and Jimenez added one. Miguel Suero got the win after four innings of relief to close out the game. Suero allowed five hits and one run while striking out five. Starter Chris Murphy pitched well, too, going four innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out five as well.
The Spinners will see if they can split the four-game series against the Renegades with a home victory at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday.
