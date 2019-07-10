BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Lowell Spinners held their own against the Batavia Muckdogs for much of the game, but weren’t able to quite catch up to the hosts’ bats as the Muckdogs handed the Spinners their third loss in four games.
The Spinners led twice, but immediately squandered both of those leads in the half-inning that followed. Lowell took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but trailed, 3-2, when the inning was over. After going down 5-2, the Spinners took a 6-5 lead after the top of the fifth, and found themselves trailing, 7-6, when the seventh rolled around.
Batavia was able to add another in the seventh and keep the Spinners off the board for the remainder of the contest.
Four Spinners registered multi-hit games, as Alex Erro (3 for 5), Gilberto Jimenez (2 for 5), Stephen Scott (3 for 5) and Antoni Flores (2 for 5) all had solid days at the plate. Jimenez also had an RBI, while Wil Dalton had three and Nick Decker added two.
Miguel Suero picked up the loss, coming on in relief and allowing two runs in 2.1 innings of work.
The Spinners and Muckdogs square off again in Batavia at 7:05 on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.