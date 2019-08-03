LOWELL — An early two-run lead wasn’t enough for the Lowell Spinners, as they allowed the State College Spikes to score nine runs over a four-inning span and fell to the visitors, 9-4, on Saturday.
Lowell took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but the Spikes scored three in the fourth to take a one-run lead. The Spinners retook the lead in the fifth with another two-run spurt, but State College scored three runs in the sixth and another three in the seventh.
Joe Davis was 2 for 4 with a run scored and Gilberto Jimenez was 1 for 4 with a two-run home run. Miguel Suero took the loss after 3.1 innings. He allowed six runs, all of which were earned, on five hits.
The Spinners and Spikes conclude a three-game series at 5:05 p.m. in Lowell on Sunday.
FISHER CATS CAN’T RECOVER
ERIE, Pa. — A four-run second inning was enough for the Erie Seawolves, as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats were unable to match the hosts, losing, 5-3, on Saturday.
The Fisher Cats pulled two back in the fifth inning and scored another in the sixth, but Erie’s run total wasn’t going to be matched.
Chad Spanberger went 2 for 4 with a solo home run, but the rest of the Fisher Cats lineup wasn’t so fortunate, mustering a total of four hits, including Spanberger’s. Thomas Hatch took the loss after tossing four innings, allowing six hits and surrendering those four second-inning runs. He allowed two home runs.
Each team has taken one game from the series in Erie, and they’ll play the rubber match at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday.
