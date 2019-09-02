NORWICH, Conn. — A loss meant they would play the waiting game, a win meant the locking up of the number two seed going into the 2019 New York-Penn League playoffs.
The Lowell Spinners, the 2019 Stedler Division Champions wound up with the latter, defeating the Connecticut Tigers 4-2 Monday afternoon.
The Spinners (42-35) were paced by the hitting of Wil Dalton and got a strong performance by five Spinners pitchers.
The Spinners will be back in action on Wednesday with the first game of the New York Penn League semifinal series. With the victory, they will either be traveling to Batavia or to West Virginia to take on the Muckdogs or the Black Bears.
Fisher Cats end with win
PORTLAND — A lead-off, two-run home run from Christian Williams in the top of the 10th inning spurred the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to an 8-7 win over the Portland Sea Dogs Monday afternoon at Hadlock Field.
New Hampshire finishes the regular season with a 63-76 record, one game ahead of Portland to finish in fifth place in the six-team Eastern Division.
