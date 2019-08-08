TROY, N.Y. — The Lowell Spinners took a one-run lead into the ninth inning, but couldn't hold on as the hosting Tri-City ValleyCats scored twice in their final ups to earn a three-game sweep with a 3-2 win.
The Spinners have now lost five games in a row and fallen in six of their last seven.
They trailed, 1-0, entering the eighth, but a two-RBI single by Jaxx Groshans (1 for 4) put the Spinners ahead before the final frame. However, Yeuris Ramirez hit an RBI single for the ValleyCats in the ninth, then a Kris Jackson wild pitch brought home the winning run.
Jackson took the loss and a blown save, getting just one out while allowing one hit and letting two runners, both inherited from Yasel Santana, cross the plate.
The Spinners will look to stop the skid at home against Vermont on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
Fisher Cats drop rain-shortened game
MANCHESTER — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats had Kevin Smith at the plate, hoping to turn around a 2-1 deficit in the bottom of the seventh when rain began to pour and their game against the Akron RubberDucks was deemed over.
The RubberDucks had pulled ahead with a run in the top of the sixth, and held on for the victory.
Nash Knight starred at the plate in a quiet offensive night, going 2 for 3 and scoring New Hampshire's lone run, which was driven in by a Josh Palacios (1 for 3) single in the fourth.
Joey Murray took the loss after six innings pitched, in which he gave up five hits, walked four and allowed Akron's two runs, while striking out three.
The rubber match of the three-game series will come at 12:05 p.m. in Manchester on Thursday.
