BROOKLYN — The Lowell Spinners were three outs away from winning the championship game of the New York-Penn League Tuesday night but gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh to lose to the Brooklyn Cyclones 4-3.
Tied at 2-2, Lowell took a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh on a home run by Marino Campana only to have the Cyclones come back for the win off losing pitcher Yusniel Padron-Artilles. Until then, Padron Artilles had looked sharp and only gave up three total hits in five innings of relief, striking out six.
Highly touted prospect Jay Groome started for the Spinners but was removed after giving up two runs in 2 2/3 innings.
