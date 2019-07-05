LOWELL — As the Staten Island Yankees found out on Friday night, the Lowell Spinners aren’t an easy team to beat at the moment.
Continuing their winning ways, the Spinners downed the Yankees, 6-3, to make it six victories in a row.
Eight of the nine batters in the Spinners’ lineup registered at least one hit on the night, as Elih Marrero led the charge at the plate, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Meanwhile, a group effort from four pitchers got the job done on the mound, as Kelvin Sanchez picked up the win after four innings of relief. He allowed just one hit and one run, striking out eight in a dominant performance.
Lowell will look to make it seven in a row at home on Saturday, again facing the Yankees (5:05 p.m.).
Fisher Cats continue skid
MANCHESTER — Little went the way of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Friday, as they dropped their contest with the Portland Sea Dogs, 11-5.
With the defeat, the Fisher Cats have now lost five straight and seven of their last eight.
Tied at 1-1 after two innings, it all went south for New Hampshire, as Portland tagged the hosts for two in the third and six in the fifth to take a commanding lead. The Sea Dogs added two more in the ninth, while the Fisher Cats plated two runs in the fifth, then again in the eighth.
Chad Spanberger had the best day at the dish, going 2 for 3, scoring once and driving in another. Forrest Wall (1 for 5) drove in two runs.
New Hampshire will look to end the losing streak on Saturday, as the Fisher Cats host the Sea Dogs for the third of a four-game series (7:05 p.m.).
