LOWELL — The August skid didn't stop for the Lowell Spinners on Saturday night, as their 14th loss in 18 games this month, this time a 3-1 defeat to the Connecticut Tigers.
The Tigers tagged the Spinners for all three of their runs in the top of the seventh inning, while the Spinners were silent until a comeback effort in the ninth. The hosts plated one run in the final frame, but couldn't come all the way back.
Gilberto Jimenez was 2 for 4 and scored Lowell's only run, while Wil Dalton had the RBI on a groundout. Yasel Santana took the loss, allowing all three runs on three hits over 2.2 innings of work.
The Spinners host Connecticut at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday.
Fisher Cats' win streak ends
MANCHESTER — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats had hopes of turning a four-game winning streak into five on Saturday, but those hopes were dashed after a 2-1 defeat to the Portland Sea Dogs.
Portland nabbed its two runs in the first inning, thanks to a passed ball and a sacrifice fly. The Fisher Cats managed just one run — despite out-hitting the Sea Dogs, 5-1 — on a Kevin Smith groundout in the fourth.
Hector Perez was handed the loss after two innings, in which he allowed the two runs, giving up no hits but walking four.
The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats square off again in Manchester at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.