LOWELL — The Lowell Spinners rallied for one run in the ninth inning, but stranded the tying and winning runs on base and fell to the Brooklyn Cyclones 2-1 in Game 1 of the New York-Penn League championship series on Sunday.
After getting runners on first and second base in the bottom of the ninth, Nicholas Northcut drove home pinch runner Luke Bandy to make it 2-1. But the Spinners could not push across another run and now trail the series 1-0.
Brock Bell and Jorge Rodriguez both pitched well for the Spinners, combining for seven shutout innings. The duo allowed just three hits and struck out six.
The Cyclones limited the Spinners to just two hits, one in the fourth and Northcut’s in the ninth.
Lowell will travel to Brooklyn for Game 2 of the series on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Noah Song will start for the Spinners, opposed by Frank Valentino.
