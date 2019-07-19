TROY, N.Y. — After a combined 20 runs on Thursday, the Lowell Spinners jumped out fast on Friday with four runs in the first on the way to beating the Tri-City ValleyCats 6-5 on Friday.
Lowell got a fast start in the first inning. Jaxx Groshans plated a run with a sacrifice fly, Nick Decker walked with the bases loaded and Kervin Suarez had an RBI single. Decker then added a two-run homer in the third.
Bryan Lucas got the win, allowing all four runs (two earned) on six hits in five innings.
Lowell is back home on Saturday (7 p.m.)
Fisher Cats fall short
Chad Spanberger drove in three runs, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell to the Reading Fightin’ Phils 6-4 on Friday night.
Forrest Wall notched two hits, including his 23rd double of the season, and scored a run for the Fisher Cats. Dany Jimenez suffered the loss, allowing two runs in two innings of relief.
