BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Lowell Spinners topped the Brooklyn Cyclones not once but twice in a doubleheader on Tuesday, beating the hosts, 6-2, in the first game and 4-3 in the second.
In game one, the Spinners tagged the Cyclones for five runs in the third inning of game one of a doubleheader on Tuesday, creating enough space to earn a comfortable four-run victory.
Jaxx Groshans went 3 for 4, scored two runs and hit a solo home run to pace the offense, while Mario Campana was 3 for 3 with two RBIs in a stellar showing.
Ryan Fernandez improved to 3-0 on the season with a win out of the bullpen, tossing 4.1 innings, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out five batters along the way.
In game two, the Spinners trailed, 3-2, entering their final ups, but an error scored Kervin Suarez in the top of the seventh, then Alex Erro's sacrifice fly scored Samuel Miranda to give Lowell a 4-3 lead, and the Spinners were able to hold on for the final three outs.
Erro was the standout at the plate, going 2 for 3 with one RBI. Hildemaro Requena picked up the win after three innings of scoreless relief kept his team in the game.
The Spinners play at Brooklyn again on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
FISHER CATS WIN TIGHT ONE
AKRON, Ohio — With the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Akron RubberDucks tied at 1-1 in the top of the eighth inning, Santiago Espinal's squeeze bunt brought home Logan Warmoth, and the Fisher Cats held on for a 2-1 win.
New Hampshire had taken a 1-0 lead on a solo homer by Kevin Smith in the fifth, but Akron tied the game in the seventh, before Espinal's bunt won the game in the following half inning.
Smith had the only multi-hit game, going 2 for 3 with his RBI.
Vinny Nittoli got the win with one inning of work, despite giving up Akron's lone run, after Nate Pearson shut the RubberDucks down over six innings of work. The starter allowed just two hits and struck out five over six scoreless frames.
The Fisher Cats are at Akron again at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday.
