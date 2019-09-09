BROOKLYN — The Lowell Spinners scored all of their runs in the second inning Monday night and that was enough as they tied up the New York-Penn League championship series with a 3-1 victory over Brooklyn.
Designated hitter Stephen Scott was 2 for 4 and had an RBI and scored a run in the big inning and centerfielder Gilberto Jimenez drove in the other two runs. Antoni Flores and Nick Decker also scored for the Spinners.
Chris Murphy threw four two-hit shutout innings, striking out six, to pick up the win and Kris Jackson got the save.
With the series tied at one game apiece, the final game is scheduled for tonight in Brooklyn.
