99-year-old vows return
The remarkable George Etzweiler couldn’t quite complete the grueling 7.6-mile Mount Washington Road Race the weekend before last, but he can be excused as it was his 14th attempt up the mountain and he’s 99-years-old. He made all of his previous attempts, including a year ago when he was 98 in about four hours, but he was forced to quit this year after 6.5 miles due to stiff winds. However, he vowed to try again next year at 100-years-old!
The Montreal Rays?
Major League Baseball has given the go-ahead for the Tampa Bay Rays to look into playing a split season, with half of their home games being played in Montreal. Tampa Bay has struggled with low attendance despite fielding a contending team, while Montreal has drawn well for exhibition games since the Expos moved to Washington in 2005 and became the Nationals. The idea sounds like it’s worth trying, with early season games being played in Tampa and mid-summer games in Montreal. The Players Union, however, is not thrilled with the idea.
Romero named again
In case you missed it, Northern Essex’s Leo Romero of Lawrence was named to the NJCAA Baseball All-America team for the second time. Romero landed on the third team, becoming just the second two-time All-American in program history. He led the region in RBIs with 58 and was fourth in batting average, checking in at .452.
Valentino shines
Graduated North Andover wrestling standout Joey Valentino recently enjoyed a fine tournament for his club team, Doughboy, at the Disney Duals in Orlando. Valentino, who is headed to Castleton University, finished with an 8-2 record at 126 pounds and recorded a pin and major decision in his last two matches. Another local wrestler for Doughboy, Pinkerton’s Sterling McLaughlin, was 5-5 at 182 pounds. As a team, Doughboy finished 7-3.
July 4 races
If you’re a local runner and enjoy a friendly atmosphere, or want to train on a good hill, the 4th of July 5K North Andover Road Race, which starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Common, is for you. If you’re an early riser, or might want to attempt a 10K, you should consider the Run for Freedom at Pinkerton Academy. It begins at 7:30 a.m. and includes a 5K.
First girl at CHaD game
Of interest in Saturday nights’s CHaD all-star football game, Bedford’s Maddy Lucontoni became the first girl to compete in the series. A graduating kicker, she earned the honor. She recorded 85 points with 89% success on field goals and a 91% success rate on extra points. She is headed to Assumption College in the fall to play hockey.
Cleasby finishes strong
Former Windham standout Jaime Cleasby completed another strong season for RPI with a 9-4 record and a team-best 2.56 ERA. She had 11 complete games and two shutouts and was named All-Liberty League second team. In three years, she now has a record of 24-15. As a team, RPI was 28-11 this spring.
