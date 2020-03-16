Day to remember
It’s highly unlikely that Haverhill High senior Jake Nicolosi will ever forget Sunday, March 8th. Not only did he capture the New England wrestling title with a stirring performance in both the morning and afternoon, but that night he was featured on NBC Channel 10’s weekly piece “My Town of 10.” It included shots of him wrestling and comments from him, good friend Steven Wise and coach Tim Lawlor.
On pace again
Newton’s Dan Dodson, who has run more than 2,000 road races in his career, has a goal each year of doing 100 races a year and, at age 74, he hit 106 in 2019. And this year he is already at 26 which means, he says, that he’s ahead of schedule for 2020.
NECC sports update
Due to the State of Emergency announced by Governor Baker last week prohibiting travel, the Northern Essex baseball team had to call off its annual trip to Florida last week and put its season on hold. The softball and track and field seasons are also on hold and the school has decided to postpone its Athletic Hall of Fame event that was scheduled for March 24. It hopes to reschedule it, most likely for the fall semester.
Esports continues
The Northern Essex esports season is still being held as scheduled with virtual competition. The NECC Rocket League team is currently first nationally with a 6-0 record and two weeks remaining in the regular season. Most recently on Wednesday, NECC defeated Garden City Community College (Kan.) by a score of 13-3.
Additionally, NECC defeated Carl Sandberg College 3-0 in Overwatch action last week. The Overwatch team currently sits with a record of 4-2.
Kasprzak out fast
Endicott freshman Nikolas Kasprzak of Windham was off to a great start as a rookie with the men’s volleyball team. As a middle blocker, he was fourth on the team in kills, having registered 71 as of last week as Endicott got off to a 13-3 start. Sophomore Nick Hayes of Salem is also on the team as a setter.
Scrambling media
A story in the Boston Globe over the weekend detailed how ESPN and networks which broadcast major sporting events are scrambling to fill time slots now that virtually all sports have been shut down. It won’t be easy just as newspaper sports sections are in the same boat. Anyone with sports feature ideas are welcome to contact us at sports@eagletribune.com.
The holdout
I’m not a big fan of mixed martial arts, but I must applaud UFC president Dana White, who vows that the fights will go one even if they’re in empty arenas. I wish the NCAA basketball tournament had taken a similar approach.
BC turnaround
Hats off to Boston College women’s basketball coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamaee, who appears to have turned the program around in just two years. The Eagles were 14-16 in her first year and this season went 20-12, including 11-7 in the rugged ACC. That set a school record for victories in the ACC. Prior to coming to BC, Bernabei-McNamaa was 45-20 in two years as head coach at Albany.
Commented
