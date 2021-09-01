Sports in a Minute: A future Revs star in our midst

NA Special Olympian
joins Revolution
North Andover Special Olympic athlete Jimmy Keith was signed by the New England Revolution and Special Olympics Massachusetts to their 2021 Unified Team on August 17 at Gillette Stadium. The signing is part of the organizations’ partnership with Special Olympics Massachusetts that leverages the power of sports to promote an environment of inclusion and friendly competition.
The 13 members of the 2021 Revolution Unified Team, all of whom reside in Massachusetts, signed their contracts as they were welcomed to the club by President of Kraft Family Philanthropies Josh Kraft, Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena, and Revolution President Brian Bilello.
McGillivray has races
at Fenway, Gillette
DMSE Sports, which has managed and produced more than 1,400 mass-participatory events over the past 40 years, will be back at Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place to manage the Harvard Pilgrim Finish at the 50 5K and at Fenway Park for the Run to Home Base. This is a change of mission at these sites for the event management team—they spent the first six months of 2021 at these facilities, leading the operations and logistics for administering 1.3 million vaccination shots.
The Harvard Pilgrim Finish at the 50 5K, usually a July 3 race, will take place on September 3. The course begins on the concourse of the stadium, runs up and down two sets of ramps, and around the perimeter of the property. Finally, in an exciting finish, participants cross the 50-yard line of the storied field of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Interested participants can register now at FinishAtThe50.com.
The Run to Home Base, a 5K and 9K benefiting Home Base, begins on Jersey Street, just outside Fenway Park’s Gate D. Participants run through Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood to eventually enter the park and finish on the crushed brick of the warning track. Those interested may register for the event at runtohomebase.org.
Kudos to Freiermuth’s mom
Pat Freiermuth has been in the news a lot lately since being drafted by the PIttsburgh Steelers out of Penn State, via Brooks School, and having a few nice outings this preseason.
Well, his mom, Dianne Freiermuth, deserves some kudos too. She was honored among three other teachers/school administrators for their 30 years of service to North Andover schools. Dianne is a teacher at the high school.
Dianne also was credited with helping get Big 10 football back on the field when it appeared the conference was going to cancel its season. She was part of a group of parents that petitioned Big 10 presidents and, well, football was eventually restored to a shortened season.
Oppenheim, Harmeling
vying for the Card
This is the final shot, this weekend, for a 2022 PGA Tour card for Andover’s Rob Oppenheim and North Reading’s Evan Harmeling.
The duo are playing in the final stage of qualifying -- the final three Korn Ferry Tour events -- with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship this week. A month ago, the top 25 Korn Ferry money winners were awarded PGA Tour cards for next year following the “regular season.”
This weekend is the last of three tournaments in which the earnings are added up.
Both Harmeling, who grew up playing at Andover Country Club, and Oppenheim need to make the cut this week in Newburg, Indiana. In fact, to make the top 25 in earnings and earn their cards, Harmeling needs to finish around 17th overall and Oppenheim needs to be a little better, around 13th overall.
