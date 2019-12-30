McCarthy retires
Andover’s John McCarthy announced his retirement from professional hockey over the weekend. The 11-year pro had opened this season as the captain of the San Jose Barracuda, the American Hockey League affiliate of the San Jose Sharks.
According to a press release from the Barracuda, the 33-year-old McCarthy has retired after he, “suffered an Ischemic stroke due to a previously undetected hole in his heart” on Dec. 10. The release said McCarthy has made a full recovery, but will undergo a minor heart procedure.
A former Boston University star, McCarthy appeared in 88 career NHL games, all with the Sharks, scoring three goals and adding three assists.
McCarthy played in 577 AHL games — all but 25 as a member of the Worcester Sharks/San Jose Barracuda — scoring 130 goals and adding 167 assists. He was named the Barracudas’ captain in 2016. McCarthy was also a member of the United States Men’s Olympic hockey team in 2018.
Harris Stars
Haverhill’s Jordan Harris has delivered an impressive showing as a member of the United States National Junior Team at the World Junior Hockey Championships.
The 19-year-old defenseman and Northeastern University star scored a goal in Team USA’s 6-3 win over Germany last week and has drawn rave reviews for his work in his own end.
Locals honored
Four local athletes were named to the 26-player Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association 2019 All-State Football Team.
Chosen to the team were Eagle-Tribune defensive Player of the Year linebacker Michael Slayton (Andover), Eagle-Tribune All-Star defensive back Nick Donatio (Central Catholic), offensive lineman Zak Zinter (North Andover/BB&N) and defensive back Matt Duchemin (Haverhill/St. John’s Prep).
Sosa still playing
Former Lawrence baseball star Ruben Sosa, who advanced to triple-A with two major league organizations, is spending this winter playing for Toros del Este of the Dominican Winter League. In 34 games, the utility man is hitting .268 with 16 RBIs and 27 runs scored.
Sosa, who last played affiliated ball for the Kansas City Royals organization in 2017, spent the summer with Tigres de Quintana Roo of the Mexican League. He hit .300 with 85 runs scored in 108 games.
