Perry to Brown
The long-rumored transfer of QB E.J. Perry of Andover to Brown is now official. Perry, a junior, is eligible immediately. He’s expected to battle incumbent junior Michael McGovern for the starting berth. Perry was the second-stringer the last two years at BC. In 2018, he completed 27 of 39 passes for 277 yards, 2 TDs and no interceptions and rushed for 70 yards and a score.Brown’s new coach is his uncle, James Perry.
FIORE HIRED
Cum laude Plymouth State grad Sam Fiore of Merrimac was hired as an athletic training intern at St. Michael’s College. Fiore scored 31 goals this spring for the PSU lacrosse team.
Martin transfers
Georgetown’s Cam Martin, who scored 34 goals in two seasons with the Pentucket-Georgetown hockey team, has transferred to Bishop Fenwick. Another star from Pentucket, Hazen Pike of Haverhill, transferred to Pingree last fall after scoring 15 goals in hockey and 50 in lacrosse as a freshman.
PEPPERELL POLICE
Former state champion Central Catholic basketball coach Rick Nault is now a police officer in Pepperell. His daughter, Janessa, a top scholar-athlete at Central, is going to be a freshman at Villanova.
COLOR BLIND
Argentina’s women’s basketball team forfeited a Pan Am Games match-up against Colombia on Aug. 7. The reason? Argentina wore the wrong color jerseys.
POOL PARTY
Arkansas has a star sophomore linebacker named Bumper Pool and North Carolina has a football recruit Storm Duck. And those are their real names.
GLOVE FOR MIC
Ex-Central softball player Alexa Economou (CCHS ‘11) is now in a popular indie band, blindspot, a finalist for Album of the Year and Rock Act of the Year at the 2019 New England Music Awards. @CCRaider_SBall tweeted: #tradedhergloveforamic
HOLY CROSS Recruit
St. John’s Prep senior-to-be Matt Remley of North Andover just committed to Holy Cross baseball. The 6-4, 200-pound right-handed pitcher also golfs, finishing tied for seventh with a 3-over 74 at Division 1 States.
