Andover star to SJP
Standout youth wrestler Rawson Iwanicki of Andover will be competing for head coach Manny Costa and St. John’s Prep next year. Iwanicki, who trains at Smitty’s Barn in Danville, was a state middle school champion at 136 pounds as well as a New England champ. Some of his training has been with three-time New England high school champ Connor McGonagle of Timberlane.
Declining Pawtucket
Perhaps because the team will be moving to Worcester, attendance continues to decline for the Pawtucket PawSox. Attendance is averaging 4,796, down from 5,982 last year and a far cry from 2005 when Pawtucket led the league with an average of 9,561 fans. Worcester is building a stadium that will hold 10,000 fans.
Double win for Weeks
Former Methuen High and Worcester State standout Sam Weeks had a big day at the recent Bay State Games open track meet. Weeks, who now lists Haverhill as his home and is 24 years old, won the men’s shot put in 52-4 1/2 and the discus with a toss of 164-0.
Bernadeau prevails
Speaking of the Bay State Games, in the scholastic division, Eagle-Tribune All-Star and Eastern Mass. Div. 2 champion Beau Bernadeau, who will throw at Fitchburg State next year, won the boys shot put with a throw of 51-6. Also, Andover’s Ryan Shea won the 3,000-meter run in 10:25.7 and also was first in the mile. Nikolaus Guthrie of North Andover was the runner-up.
Still spry at 84
The summer baseball season is about over and that means another umpiring season is over for North Andover’s Frank Androski. One of the finest umpires I’ve had the privilege to work for, Androski worked a full schedule this year at the age of 84. Don’t be fooled by the age, however, Androski can still run across the infield and he remains sharp. He’s given no indication that he won’t umpire next year.
Have you noticed?
The New England Revolution is the hottest team in the MLS. After defeating the FC Cincinnati team 2-0 Sunday, the Revolution have gone 10 games without a loss. The Revolution, which host Orlando City Saturday, have allowed just eight goals in their last 10 games.
Christopulos rolls on
After a solid sophomore season at Bentley, Andover’s Evan Christopulos is enjoying a fine summer pitching for the Nashua Silver Knights. As of the weekend, he was 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39 innings. At Bentley in the spring, he was 4-1 with a 3.22 ERA.
Miraculous Manny
In case you missed it late Saturday night, 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2) floored previously unbeaten welterweight Keith Thurman in the first round and then surged late to take a split decision and become the only fighter to win world titles in eight weight classes. Pacquiao, who is a senator in the Philippines, vows to fight again next year.
