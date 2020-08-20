R-RATED STAR
Cedric Gillette got tons of air time on NESN, which broadcast his recent North Shore Navigators win. They had tape of his Andover Little League heroics. Dad, Dan Gillette, gleefully pointed out 12-year-old Cedric unleashed an F-bomb on-air.
BEDROSIAN, TOO
Sharp-eyed reader Jim Healey pointed out a mistake I made on longest-tenured area pros. I overlooked Methuen great Steve Bedrosian. He pitched 14 years in the majors, tied for first with Haverhill slugger Carlos Pena.
OWL ROYALTY
Congrats to Harvard-bound valedictorian Jennifer Hughes. The Timberlane cheerleader is the sister of UNH’s star kicker Jason Hughes. Salutatorian was volleyball player Grace O’Connor (Texas) and essayist was volleyball captain Bridget Buckley (UNH).
DRIVEN ATHLETE
Wabissa Bede of North Andover, Virginia Tech’s starting point guard, earned his bachelor’s degree in communications in three years. He now will pursue a master’s in business.
NBA WOES
On ABC games, the ultra-woke NBA has seen its ratings plummet 45 percent from the 2011-12 season. Pro sports used to be escapism, now its virtue signaling from self-important frauds like LeBron James, Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich.
NANTZ CALL
Merrimack College student Harrison Chase of Methuen, who is working hard to become a sportscaster, got an unforgettable phone call from his idol. A few months back, the great Jim Nantz called him and they had a nice chat.
COLLEGE PLANS
Luis Polanco of Lawrence is headed to Bryant and Stratton College in New York. He’s a promising 5-11, 170-pound right-handed pitcher.
MAIN MANN
A lot of the top players were sitting, but kudos to L.A. Clippers rookie Terance Mann of Lowell who had 25 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists in the regular-season finale.
NASHUA PRO
The Nashua Telegraph’s Tom King tweeted that recently called up St. Louis Cardinals first baseman John Nogowski Jr. is the son of ex-Telegraph sports editor John Nogowski.
