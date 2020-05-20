HONOR SOCIETY
Junior volleyball player Hailey McDonnell of Methuen, a biomedical engineering major, was one of 39 Western New England athletes inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma honor society. Her brother, WNE football standout Liam McDonnell, was inducted last spring.
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE
I was looking for stats on Haverhill’s Alex Comeau (HHS ‘16). But the driven lacrosse goalie graduated from SNHU in just three years with an accounting degree!
THIRD GENERATION
Grassroots Hoops named Camden (N.J.) High’s D.J. Wagner the country’s top freshman basketball player. His dad (Dajuan) and grandfather (Milt) are Camden legends and both played in the NBA.
MIEDICO HONORS
Field hockey player Alexis Miedico from Windham won the Joseph Daley Award for outstanding character and service to the community. It is one of six special awards Merrimack College gives to a senior athlete.
R.I.P. COACH
Ted Pritchard died on May 13 in Tennessee. He was a North Andover phys ed teacher for 32 years and the Knights’ golf coach for 16 years.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star John McCarthy of Hampstead will be playing his college soccer at Roger Williams. He scored 11 goals last fall for Central Catholic.
KNIGHT ROUNDTABLE
Frank Keneally hosted a fun Zoom chat with coach Mike McVeigh and ex-North Andover hoopsters Tim Labelle, John McElroy, Peter Barry and Rob Fredette. They dubbed it: “Knights of the round table.”
FUTURE VIKINGS
Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP Kaia Hollingsworth of Methuen will be playing her college hockey at Salem State. Her twin brother, Aidan Hollingsworth, will be playing lax at SSU.
LACROSSE HOTBED
In the recent Major League Lacrosse draft, five players from Darien, Connecticut, were drafted. Four went to Darien High and one went to nearby Fairfield Prep. All graduated from high school in 2016.
