RENAISSANCE MAN
Va. Tech grad student Wabissa Bede of North Andover was named a Senior Class Award candidate for excelling on and off the court. Thirty senior men’s NCAA D-1 players were chosen.
CLASSY BAKER
How about this? Two locals were chosen as Senior Class Award finalists. The other was Rutgers star point guard Geo Baker. He’s a four-year starter from Derry.
NBA TO NASCAR
Derek Strong, 53, a 6-8 forward who played 10 years in the NBA including a season with the Celtics, is now a professional stock car driver and owner of the Strong Racing Team.
FIVE HELPERS
Northeastern junior defenseman Jordan Harris of Haverhill made the Hockey East honor roll. He had five assists in a two-game sweep of UNH.
MIRACLE ON ICE
No. 1 BC hockey beat No. 15 BU when Drew Helleson scored on an end-to-end goal with 0.1 seconds left in OT. It was No. 2 on the SportsCenter top 10 list.
A NEAR MISS
After doing a post-grad year at Phillips Exeter, current Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson had just one scholarship offer ... Merrimack College. He went to Williams, though, then Michigan.
RED SOX TIES
Pinkerton basketball player Aidan Kane told me he’s a distant relative of the late Red Sox star third baseman Bill Monbouquette. And, of course, brother to UNH women’s hoopster Brooke Kane.
7th-year Senior
Hard to believe but Robert Morris lacrosse player Jimmy Perkins is in his seventh year of college. The attackman from Pittsburgh started and had an assist in the RMU opener.
JOLTIN’ BELLINO
Add to the All-Name Team St. Michael’s College women’s cross country runner DiMaggio Bellino.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.