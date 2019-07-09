Berberian Jr. repeats
Former Pinkerton golf star Rich Berberian Jr. recently took home his second consecutive NEPGA Section Championship at Manchester (N.H.) Country Club. Thanks to a clutch birdie on the 18th hole, the director of instruction at Vesper CC won with a 4-under 67 to beat four other competitors by a stroke.
Phillips trio honored
New England Baseball Journal released its inaugural All-Prep School team, and Phillips had three players honored in seniors Jackson Emus and Andrew Ciufo and sophomore Jonathan Santucci.
Digging in the closet
Kemba Walker will wear No. 8 for the Celtics. That’s music to the ears of anyone who bought an Antoine Walker No. 8 jersey back in the day and still has it laying around.
Coonradt cards ace
Congrats to Methuen’s Devin Coonradt, who recently carded a hole-in-one on the 150-yard par-3 third hole at Bradford Country Club. Even better, the golf co-captain and standout hockey goalie did it using a signature Ranger golf ball.
Oppenheim goes low
The new owner of the course record at Indian Ridge Country Club is Andover’s Rob Oppenheim. The Korn Ferry Tour (formerly Web.com) professional shot an incredible 12-under 60, highlighted by seven straight birdies to finish his round with a 28 on the back-9.
Birthday twins
A cool tidbit I didn’t get to mention in Sunday’s story on Andover’s Evan Christopulos is that he shares a birthday with former Warrior teammate Cedric Gillette. Both pitchers (Christopulos now with Bentley and Gillette at Merrimack) were born on Jan. 12, 1999.
Lax leaders
Four boys lacrosse players from local schools were selected to play in Monday night’s Boston Lax All-American game, which drew from the top talent in the MIAA and ISL/Private ranks. They were Brooks’ Michael Hughes of Andover and Judge Murphy, North Andover’s Ryan Slattery and Central Catholic’s David Olsen.
Doubling his dough
Monday night’s epic home run derby ended when Mets rookie Pete Alonso took down Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the finals, winning the $1 million prize. That money is significant, as both players will make “just” $550,000 for the entire year.
