Bogar stealing show
Aralee Bogar, who played softball at North Andover before moving to Texas, where her father, Tim, was a bench coach for the Texas Rangers, had another solid year for the University of Iowa. The 5-foot-6 sophomore started every game at second base for the Hawkeyes (19-32), and led the Big 10 in stolen bases with 26 (in 30 attempts). While she only batted .223, she led Iowa in hits with 35.
Whittier on schedule
Unless weather issues interfere, Whittier Tech athletic director and football coach Kevin Bradley reports that the new football stadium complex, which will feature artificial turf, a new right-lane track and have lights, should be complete and ready to use as scheduled sometime in September. It will also be used for soccer and lacrosse. Despite the lights, Bradley still intends to start some football games at 10:30 a.m.
End of the line
In case you were wondering, the long-lasting Haverhill City Tennis Tournament suffered a quiet death last month. The tournament, which had been going on for at least 75 years and likely more than 80, had been dwindling in numbers for years, and last year there were only five men’s singles players, four men’s doubles teams and three teams for women’s doubles.
“It was just time to end it — all tourneys run their course eventually,” said Peter Lynch, who had directed the tourney since 1989.
Leveille coached him
In case you missed it, Exeter High’s Jacob Winslow was named Gatorade Boy Track Athlete of the Year after a dominating spring. He swept the mile and 2-mile at the Meet of Champions and finished an impressive fourth at the New Balance Nationals in the 2-mile with a time of 9:10.44, just four seconds behind winner Caleb Brown of Ohio. Winslow, who is headed to Dartmouth next year, was coached at Exeter by former Timberlane standout and then co-coach Nathan Leveille.
Soccer ratings
The U.S. women’s soccer team enjoyed unusually high ratings over the last two weeks. In the 2-1 semifinal win over New England, there were over 7 million viewers, a 4.3 household rating. That was better than 69 of the 76 NBA playoff games.
He’s 53, batting .500
Haverhill’s Kamal Asar just can’t give up his passion for baseball. At age 53, he’s in his 23rd year playing with the Kingston Night Owls in the North Shore Baseball League after playing 12 years with the North Andover/Lawrence Cardinals. He’s currently batting .500 with two hits in four at-bats.
Dynamic duo
Good friends Sam Fazioli of Salem, N.H., and Jackie Solimine continue to dominate the local road racing scene. In the Run for Freedom 10K in Derry, Fazioli was first overall by more than three minutes with a time of 32:46 while Solimine was the first female by more than two minutes in 37:49. Pinkerton’s Ethan Desmarais won the Run for Freedom 5K in 17:27. There were more than twice as many finishers (286) in the 5K as the 10 K (123).
