En Fuego
North Andover’s Chris Bosco certainly made a strong first impression playing catcher for the Santa Fe Fuego of the Pecos League, an independent professional league with no affiliation to the MLB. For his first hit, Bosco cranked a home run, and in three games he’s hitting .333 (3 for 9) with 4 RBIs, a .455 on-base percentage and a stolen base.
Rivera moving on
Lowell native Alex Rivera has transferred from hometown UMass Lowell after just one year and will play at LIU Brooklyn. The 6-foot-1 guard played in 30 of 32 games for the River Hawks this past winter, and averaged 9.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 24.9 minutes while shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Rivera will have to sit out the upcoming season because of the transfer. When he can play again in the 2020-21 season, he will have two years of eligibility left.
Bringing in a ringer
A couple of weeks ago I reported that Brooks girls basketball picked up a couple of new recruits, one of which being Taina Mair, formerly of the Holderness School. Well, Brooks seems to have nailed this one, as the 5-foot-8 guard recently picked up an offer from Boston College.
Gabriel grabs another
Speaking of girls basketball stars picking up big-time offers, Bradford Christian’s Piath Gabriel nab another Division 1 scholarship, this one from LSU. That to go along with the offers the 6-foot-4 center already has from program’s like Louisville, Miami and the University of North Carolina.
Replay upgrade
This was an interesting — and funny — point made by NFL writer Will Brinson of CBS Sports, who tweeted: “Tennis is zooming in on microscopic grains of grass to figure out if balls are in or out and the NFL is using 60-year-old men with a giant metal chain to figure out down and distance.”
Bell to Bridgewater
Pinkerton rising senior Jagger Bell of Derry recently committed to play his college baseball at Bridgewater State. The catcher was a part of the high-powered Astro offense this spring, hitting a respectable .255 (14 for 55) with 14 runs scored and 6 RBIs.
Coach Pierce
Fitchburg State University has hired former Pinkerton Academy standout Laura Pierce as the program’s first full-time head women’s basketball coach. Pierce had previously spent time assisting at her alma mater, Wheaton College, where she had 622 points, 253 rebounds, 424 assists, and 68 steals in 100 games as a player.
Email: kgaudette@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.