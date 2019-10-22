Day and Knights
Pinkerton’s Brady Day announced that he’ll be playing his summer baseball next year for the Nashua Silver Knights of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. The senior infielder is committed to Division 1 Kansas State. An Eagle-Tribune All-Star last spring, he hit .440 with 24 runs scored and 15 RBIs for the Astros.
Gallagher going to AIC
Congrats to Methuen’s Ian Gallagher on his commitment to the American International College (AIC) baseball team. The senior pitcher — who transferred in from Bishop Guertin a year ago — had a solid 2-2 record with a 3.00 ERA for the Rangers last spring.
Beaton retires
Pentucket golf coach Jayne Beaton announced that she is stepping down after 13 years leading the Sachems. Her team wrapped up its regular season with a 100-68 loss to Hamilton-Wenham last Tuesday. Beaton did say she would return in the spring, though, to help coach sophomore Ava Spencer in that season’s girls state tournament.
Driscoll delivers
Simmons University’s Meg Driscoll of Haverhill was named the GNAC’s Swimming and Diving Rookie of the Week. The Psychology major won both the 100 breaststroke (1:14.87) and the 200 breaststroke (2:41.11) in her first collegiate meet against Merrimack College.
Landry takes second
As was reported in yesterday’s Eagle-Tribune, the perennially powerful St. John’s Prep golf team took home the team championship at Monday’s Division 1 North Sectional at Renaissance Golf Club. The Eagles were led by Alex Landry of Andover, who fired a team-best 73 (+1).
Carrigan can dig it
Former Timberlane star Samantha Carrigan of Plaistow seems to be adjusting quite nicely to college volleyball. The Emmanuel College freshman has played in all but two games, and has a team-best 268 total digs for an equally-team-best 4.00 digs per set.
Knowing the trade
Receivers Mohamed Sanu and Emmanuel Sanders were the latest pieces to get moved prior to the NFL’s Oct., 29 trade deadline. Sanu, as you probably know, went to the Patriots for a second-round pick, while Sanders and a fifth went to the 49ers in exchange for a third and fourth.
Main takeaway: It’s exciting to have in-season trades in the NFL.
For the longest time, football’s trading deadline was nothing more than a snoozefest. Now, seemingly in the past few years, there have been real, substantive moves being made — and that’s good for the league.
