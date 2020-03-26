Maya best Brady?
If the college softball season was able to continue, you’d probably know the name Maya Brady by now. She would’ve been on ESPN’s fantastic college softball coverage as a member of UCLA.
Maya, a freshman, is the daughter of Maureen Brady, as in Tom Brady’s eldest sister, arguably the best player ever out of Fresno State.
Maya is 5-foot-10, plays centerfield, and batted third on the Bruins, who were 25-1 and ranked No. 1 in the country before the season was halted. Maya was hitting .356 and led the team with seven homers and 28 RBI.
Maureen, a single mom, is a nurse. She drove her daughter nearly two-plus hours each way to play for a powerhouse AAU program while growing up.
MIAA postponeMENT
The MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee was expected to meet on Tuesday, but it was postponed until April, trying to work out a possible path forward for the upcoming high school spring season. Last week the committee issued recommendations for a possible structure to the season should developments in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic allow competition to go forward.
- The first team competition should not take place until a week after the season begins, giving each team a week-long preseason for tryouts and practice before games may begin. Golf’s preseason would be three days.
- The cutoff date for regular season contests would be Wednesday, June 10.
- For all sports except rugby, the maximum number of competitions would be reduced to 12 and the minimum number for tournament participation eight. There would also be no exclusion or endowment games during the spring.
- If the spring season starts on or before April 27, the MIAA postseason tournaments would go forward as planned. If the season starts after that date, the tournaments would be canceled. That could be the case because Governor Baker said Wednesday that schools can’t open before May 4.
- Spring season participation would be extended for all teams at all levels through June 20.
NA-Johnson HOF
now in September
In light of the recent health concerns regarding the coronavirus, the Johnson-North Andover Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has postponed the April 18 induction ceremony and dinner.
The new date is set for Friday, Sept. 25, at DiBurro’s Restaurant in Bradford. Further information will be forthcoming on tickets, per chairperson Bob Parker.
Merrimack’s Ohmen honored
Graduate student Katharina Ohmen of the Merrimack College field hockey program was named a 2019 Zag Field Hockey/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division I Scholar of Distinction on Monday, adding to a decorated four-year career for the All-American goalie.
Ohmen’s 3.94 grade-point average in her first semester as a graduate student enabled the Bremen, Germany native to attain the exclusive honor. The Division I Scholars of Distinction program recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Merrimack’s starting netminder wrapped up an illustrious career this fall, backstopping the Warriors during their inaugural Division I campaign. Ohmen led the nation in saves per game (11.72) and ranked 11th nationally in save percentage (.764).
Earlier this month, Ohmen was one of seven field hockey student-athletes named to the NFHCA Division I National Academic Squad, recognizing student-athletes who earned a 3.3 cumulative GPA or higher through the fall semester.
