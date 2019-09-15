Relive the action
Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium hosted two thrilling football matchups on Saturday, and you can see video highlights from both games at Eagletribune.com.
Available is a highlight reel from Central Catholic’s wild win over Springfield Central. The video includes all six touchdowns from Raiders QB Ayden Pereira (three passing, three rushing), Mark Kassis’ touchdown run and a huge catch by Nick Donatio.
Also there is highlights from Lawrence’s thrilling opener against Burlington. The two touchdowns thrown by Jacob Tamayo — who went over 2,000 passing yards for his career during the game — and Dewy Baez’ TD run for the Lancers are all featured.
Flying high
Central Catholic’s offense was red hot in Saturday’s 52-42 win over Springfield Central. But you don’t have to look too far back to find an even bigger day.
In 2017, Central beat archrival Andover 63-13. Mathias Villafane was the Raiders’ star that day, catching three touchdowns from now-UNH QB Bret Edwards. In 2013, Central beat Lexington 60-28 on the way to winning the Division 1 state title. Markus Edmunds ran for three TDs in that win.
Dudek to Islanders
Former Pinkerton Academy hockey star J.D. Dudek has signed a minor league contract with the New York Islanders. He has been assigned to the American Hockey League’s Bridgeport (Conn.) Sound Tigers
A former Eagle-Tribune All-Star, who helped lead Pinkerton to the 2012 state title, and Boston College (class of 2019) contributor, Dudek made his professional debut last spring, playing in five games for the AHL’s Binghamton Devils. He became a free agent this summer.
Daccord Ranked
Ottawa Senators goalie Joey Daccord of North Andover has been ranked the No. 21 goalie prospect in the NHL by The Athletic. He was rated a “Legit NHL Prospect.”
After making his NHL debut last spring, just days after his final game at Arizona State, Daccord is currently participating in the Senators training camp. He missed a few days with a stiff neck following a collision, but was quickly back on the ice.
Methuen reunion
Friday’s game between Westfield State and Western New England football featured four former Methuen High players in action.
Westfield features offensive lineman Saul Cabrera and Chris Saba and defensive lineman Angel Ramos. Western New England is led by captain and lineman Liam McDonnell. Cabrara, Saba and McDonnell were all classmates at Methuen (class of 2016).
Western New England won the rivalry matchup, known as the Presidents’ Cup, 56-35.
