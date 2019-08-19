Bros. bound for RIT
Two of Central Catholic’s lacrosse-playing Finneran brothers will be sticking together in college. Twins Connor and Michael, both rising senior captains, announced their commitment to Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) last week. The midfielders combined to score 78 goals for the Raiders this spring.
A Big 12 Day
Rising Pinkerton senior Brady Day also announced his commitment to Kansas State baseball last week, as per Pinkerton baseball’s Twitter account (@Astros_Baseball). The talented infielder was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star and a first-team All-NH Division 1 selection who hit .440 with 24 runs scored and 15 RBIs for the Astros this spring.
Brady’s bunch of heroics
In Tom Brady’s nine Super Bowl appearances, his team has had the lead with under three minutes to play in eight of them. The only outlier is the overtime comeback against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
Not that Howard
It’s very cool of Stephen Curry to make a seven-figure donation to help start both a men’s and women’s golf team at Howard University. That, of course, is Howard University in Washington, D.C., not Howard College in Big Spring, Texas, where Lawrence’s Kebler Peralta will be playing baseball.
Only a fool who works at the Eagle-Tribune would think those two schools were one and the same after hearing the news.
Legion takeaways
I was away last week, so I was not able to cover Lawrence in the New England Legion championship on Sunday, nor was I able to give some final thoughts on the event as a whole.
So first, some positives:
— If you couldn’t make it to any of the games, the American Legion website had wonderful tools available to allow you to follow along pitch-by-pitch. Also, games over the final two days were streamed.
— The field at Holy Cross was a nice, accessible venue.
— Those who volunteered their time to help (concessions, parking), made the in-ballpark experience positive.
Legion continued
While the majority of the experience was positive, the New England Legion — I felt — did make some decisions that inconvenienced the viewer.
— The double-elimination format used was oftentimes hard to follow as the tournament progressed (who was playing who next?), and made eventual-champion Shrewsbury play an extra game for no reason after it had won its first three games. This also happened with Lawrence in the state tournament.
— Lawrence’s game on Saturday was moved up by two hours on the day of the game, leading to low attendance.
— The two night games on Thursday (both winner’s bracket games) were moved to a public field due to weather cancellations earlier in the tournament. However, there was another event scheduled at the field, and limited space made parking a nightmare.
I’m sure American Legion had good reasons for the last two points I made, but it still comes across as a mistake in planning. As for the first point, it’s just puzzling that a team gets punished for winning.
Commented
