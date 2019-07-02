Teaming up at Merrimack
Central Catholic’s star point guard Nadeshka Bridgewater, an upcoming senior, has accepted a scholarship to play at Division 1 Merrimack College. When she arrives in 2020, she’ll join up with former Raider teammate Kaylee Thomas, who’ll be a sophomore, plus former MVC rival Alyssa Casey of Andover, who’ll be a senior.
Bridgewater was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star who averaged 8.7 ppg this past winter.
Owl champs
Timberlane golf’s dynamic duo of Jack Pepin and Matt Gover each shot a 2-under 70 to earn the recent Eagle Division Junior championship at Hoodkroft. Both are upcoming juniors for the Owls.
Walk(er) this way
Hard not to feel encouraged after reading newest Celtic Kemba Walker’s recent article in the Player’s Tribune. What struck me the most in the piece was one of the first members of the Charlotte community he thanked was longtime season-ticket holders Elizabeth and Mike Peeler. He met the elderly couple — just fans of the team — during his rookie season, and quickly developed a strong friendship.
They would talk before games, and it got to the point where the Peelers would invite Walker over for dinner once a year. “Mrs. Peeler’s homemade brownies ... I’ll be missing those for sure,” said Walker.
That certainly sounds like an athlete I’d want representing my community.
Another one for Keane
North Andover’s Sebastian Keane picked up one more award to end his legendary senior season, being named the Frank Carey Player of the Year by the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association. The Red Sox draft pick had an 11-1 record with a 0.50 ERA and 128 strikeouts in leading the Knights to the Super 8 title.
New recruits
Brooks girls basketball picked up a pair of new recruits for the upcoming season. Samantha Dewey, a 6-foot-1 forward, is transferring in from Melrose, and Taina Mair, a 5-8 guard, is transferring from the Holderness School.
Solid start
Windham’s Brandon Dufault is off to a fine start pitching for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in the prestigious Cape Cod League. The 6-5 right-hander has made four relief appearances, allowing an earned run in 5.1 innings of work (1.68 ERA) with five strikeouts.
This will be a huge summer and upcoming spring season at Northeastern for Dufault, who is draft eligible next year.
Silveira shines in Cali
Phillips three-sport star Maddy Silveira of Andover recently advanced with the FC Stars U18/19 soccer all-star team to the ECNL national title game in Del Mar, California. Her team lost, 6-1, breaking a 26-game winning streak, but it was still a great run for Silveira and her teammates.
Email: kgaudette@eagletribune.com
