Kassis to Colby
Eagle-Tribune All-Star Central Catholic linebacker/running back Mark Kassis will continue his football career at Colby College, the senior announced on Twitter over the weekend.
In the fall, Kassis led the MVC Division 1 champion Raiders with 110 tackles and grabbed four interceptions. He also rushed for a team-high 525 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Kassis becomes the third Central Catholic player from the class of 2020 to commit to Colby football. Eagle-Tribune All-Star receiver/defensive back Nick Donatio and lineman Nick Mueller will also play for the Mules.
Grundy picks Marist
Haverhill High Eagle-Tribune All-Star lineman Brandon Grundy will play football for Marist College, he announced on Twitter.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Grundy made 67 tackles and three sacks as a defensive tackle last fall. On offense he opened holes for a Hillie offense that accumulated 1,217 rushing yards during its season-ending four-game winning streak.
“He was the backbone of Hillie football the past few years,” said coach Tim O’Connor.
Sox and Andover
One of the favorites to win a spot in the Red Sox bullpen this summer has a local connection. The wife of Red Sox reliever Josh Osich is from Andover.
Jessica Osich spent her early years in Andover, before moving with her family to Boise, Idaho. The two met in high school, and she converted him to a Boston sports fan — according to a story by former Eagle-Tribune reporter and current Masslive.com Sox writer Chris Smith.
In five big league seasons Osich, a lefty, has a 4.88 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 innings.
Krohto to UMass
Eagle-Tribune All-Star Madi Krohto of Pentucket will continue her track career at Division 1 UMass Amherst.
Last spring at the EMass. Division 4 meet, Krohto was third in the 100 (15.72) and high jump (5-6). Last winter, she won the EMass. Division 4 title in the high jump (5-3.75) and was third in the 55 dash (8.91).
Fisher Cats coaches
Cesar Martin has been named manager of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats for the 2020 season, the team announced. He spent last season as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays’ single-A affiliate in Dunedin, earning Florida State League Manager of the Year.
As a player, Martin spent five seasons (1991-96) as a pitcher in the Red Sox organization, never advancing past single-A. He then spent one season in the Blue Jays system, and rejoined the organization as a coach in 2014.
Joining him in New Hampshire will be pitching coach Jim Czajkowski and hitting coach Matt Young.
Martin replaces 2019 manager Mike Mordecai, who left the organization to coach Northside Methodist Academy (Ala.)
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.