Semenetz to St. A’s
Central Catholic senior pitcher Ryan Semenetz of Atkinson recently committed to the St. Anselm baseball team. Last spring, the right-hander had a 2-1 record with a 2.51 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22.1 innings pitched.
Bede doing it all
A lot has been made about the early-season play of North Andover’s Wabissa Bede at Virginia Tech, and rightly so. The 6-foot point guard is averaging 6.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, and he’s also second on the team with 7 blocks while owning a stellar 45/10 assist-to-turnover ratio.
In the undefeated Hokies’ stunning upset of No. 3 Michigan State in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday, he played 31 minutes and had 11 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds.
LeVine commits
Lacrosse star Nathan LeVine of Windham committed to Division 1 Syracuse on Monday. The junior plays his club lacrosse with the NH Tomahawks.
Sorry, Mikey
Putting together this year’s Eagle-Tribune Golf All-Star team, I unfortunately noticed that Central Catholic’s Mikey Yfantopulos’ name was spelled incorrectly on last year’s team. So sincere apologies, Mikey! And after another great year on the links this fall, look for Yfantopulos’ name — spelled correctly — to be back on the team.
Sensational run
Matthew Dougherty scored nine goals in five games to lead the Needham boys soccer team to the Division 1 state finals — including a pretty 25-yard strike in OT to beat Lincoln-Sudbury in the state semis. Needham did lose to West champion Longmeadow, 2-0, in the state final.
Brown delivering
Pelham’s Keith Brown is having a sensational start to his senior season for the Endicott men’s basketball team. The 6-2 guard is averaging a team-high 19.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 56.7% from the field and an impressive 46.2% from three for the Gulls (3-2).
Salem’s Griffin Curtis, a junior on the team, is averaging 5.8 ppg off the bench, and Windham’s Cam Homsey, a freshman, has seen action in two games.
Bourassa’s last year
Windham golf coach Ken Bourassa announced that this fall was his final year at the helm. He has guided the program since the school opened in 2010. Since that time, the Jaguars have won two Division 2 state titles, been runners-up six times and have had five individual state champions (Nick Fairweather, 2011; Connor Greenleaf, 2102-13; James McKee, 2014-15).
Rivera out fast
Methuen’s Dante Rivera has started all five games this winter for the Plymouth State men’s basketball team and is averaging 12.6 points per game. The 5-9 sophomore’s best game of the young season was an 18-point performance in a 94-63 win over Rivier.
