Klauer a champion
Central Catholic grad Caitlin Klauer helped Stanford win the USA Artistic Swimming Collegiate national championship in synchronized swimming. Klauer won national titles in both trio and 8-person team events along with the overall team title.
Klauer, who swam for Optima Synchro, is the daughter of Jim and Kathleen Klauer of Andover. Andover High grad Grace Alwan, who now lives in California, was also a member of the Stanford team. Her trio finished second overall.
Perry to MC
Andover High football and boys volleyball coach EJ Perry is making a switch. After three years as head boys basketball coach at Windham (21-33, 8-5 this year), Perry has resigned to join John Walsh’s staff at Malden Catholic, where Perry was the head coach years ago. The AD is his former Windham AD Bill Raycraft.
His son, sophomore Will Perry, attends Malden Catholic. Perry said, “It’s a chance to coach my son and be there for him. I can’t pass that up.”
Ahlholm at Colby
Former North Andover softball pitcher Sam Ahlholm is the top hurler for Colby College. In 47 innings, she has 33 strikeouts and opponents are hitting just .217 off her.
Belanger at net
West Newbury’s Maddy Belanger, a former Pentucket standout, is a member of the Colby-Sawyer tennis team as a sophomore. Also on the team is Pelham’s Amira Eid, likewise a sophomore.
Gillette returns
Andover’s Cedric Gillette will return to the North Shore Navigators for the third straight year after completing his junior season with Merrimack College. He went 3-1 with a 3.07 ERA and held opponents to a .168 batting average across a team-high 29.1 innings last summer. Gillette was used primarily in relief this spring for the Warriors.
Low wrestling numbers
The COVID pandemic and switch from a winter to spring season is taking a big toll on wrestling teams. Numbers are way down everywhere with Haverhill a good example. Two years ago, it had a squad of 45 to start the season while this year it’s at 17 with, at last check, no wrestlers weighing less than 132 pounds. An MVC wrestling preview will be published later in the week.
Cammarata cited
Saint Michael’s College men’s lacrosse freshman Michael Cammarata Jr. of North Andover and St. John’s Prep was named to the Northeast-10 All-Rookie Team. Cammarata collected 30 ground balls and 15 caused turnovers, starting all 11 games. He is tied for seventh in the NE-10 in caused turnovers.
...
Contact Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com
