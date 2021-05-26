MARVELOUS MEGAN
Megan Malolepszy is a busy camper. The Central Catholic junior is a member of the prestigious four-sport club: Soccer, hockey, track and tennis.
PAULINO POWER
Bates senior Genesis Paulino of Lawrence was named All-NESCAC. The Berkshire School grad had a career best and conference-leading 125-9 throw in the discus against Bowdoin.
EARLY RETURNS
Peter Early was just hired as the head coach of men’s and women’s track and cross country at Assumption University. The Haverhill High and Merrimack College (MC ‘11) grad had been head coach at Coker (S.C.) University.
CHEEVERS HONORS
Sophomore Cate Cheevers took part in a panel discussion of BC students who won prestigious BC Strong scholarships for battling adversity. Cheevers, who has cystic fibrosis, was a soccer and lacrosse captain at North Andover High.
KING AND I
Former Eagle-Tribune All-Star John King Jr. from Pinkerton won the javelin at the 4-team Dartmouth Invitational. The junior had a throw of 198-9.
CENTRAL Sheriff
In January, Mark Brave was sworn in as the Strafford County sheriff, the first black sheriff in New Hampshire. As a star basketball player at Central Catholic (CC ‘04), he was then known as Mark Russell.
ALEX THE GREAT
A couple of Lowell Catholic grads have made their college basketball decisions. All-Scholastic Isaiah Taylor of Methuen is headed to Clark and backcourt mate Alex Antoine of Lawrence is a Salem State recruit.
MORRIS HONORS
Tuft senior Brennan Morris from Pinkerton was chosen to the 6-player Division 3 District 1 (Mass. and Maine) Academic All-District team. The economics/environmental science major has a 3.66 GPA.
CULINARY DELIGHTS
Add to the All-Name Team Fairfield University men’s basketball player Supreme Cook and Maryland lacrosse’s Nick Grill.
