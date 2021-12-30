ALL-STATE DUO
Two-time Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP Ayden Pereira, the star Central Catholic quarterback, was named to the 26-player Mass. High School Football Coaches Association All-State team. His teammate, linebacker Preston Zinter, was one of five juniors chosen. They will be honored March 12 at Burlington Marriott.
SUMMER SHINES
Summer Washburn of Andover is a fourth-year field hockey assistant coach at Babson. Their staff just won Region 1 Coaching Staff of the Year honors. The Beavers made the NCAA Division 3 Elite 8 this fall.
LOCAL CARDINAL
Redshirt freshman running back Gregory Desrosiers of Lawrence appeared in three games this fall at Lousiville. The 5-11, 186-pounder is a graduate of Belmont Hill.
FORMER ASTRO
Pinkerton grad Brennan Morris of East Hampstead is averaging 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds for Tufts, where the ex-Tribune Super Teamer is a graduate student. He graduated with a 3.66 GPA.
JUST LIKE DAD
Bishop Feehan football captains-elect include Dante Bruschi (6-0, 220) and Case Mankins (6-3, 240). Their dads both were Patriots stars. I've heard a few people say Mankins is definitely a big-time prospect.
BUCKEYE DUO
A change of scenery has benefitted ex-Central Catholic great Jake Wise of North Andover. He is the No. 3 scorer for 12-6 Ohio State with four goals and 10 assists. In 50 games at BU, he had three goals and 14 assists. Sophomore forward Joe Dunlap of Windham has three goals and two assists for OSU.
FREAKISH ATHLETE
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was an elite high jumper. As a 6-4, 230-pounder at Cedar Grove (N.J.) High, he had a best of 7-1 and he won the New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
SUPER CHEF
Add to the All-Name team Fairfield University basketball player Supreme Cook.
