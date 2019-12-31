‘Chief’ in Methuen
Two-time Stanley Cup champion and Hockey Hall of Famer Johnny Bucyk will be coming to Methuen on Sunday to sign autographs.
Bucyk, the legendary long-time Bruins captain, will be at the Gaythorne Knights of Columbus in Methuen.
Autographs cost $15 each. “Chief” will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
Merrimack men open NEC
For the first time in school history, the Merrimack College men’s basketball team will play a Northeast Conference game when the Warriors visit Sacred Heart on Thursday (7:30 p.m.). The matchup pits the league’s top scoring defense (Merrimack) against the NEC’s second best scoring offense (Sacred Heart).
Hillies girls alumni night
Haverhill High girls basketball will be hosting its “Alumni Night” on Friday when it plays Lowell.
Alumni will be recognized during halftime. If they haven’t done so already, any Hillies alums that would like to participate should contact Wendy Guertin at Guerty11@comcast.net.
She did it again!
Merrimack College senior Denia Davis-Stewart won her third NEC Player of the Week Award.
She earned it with a 21-point, 22-rebound, 5-block game against Vermont. She finished the game with only five fewer rebounds than Vermont’s entire lineup.
Davis-Stewart heads into the new year one of nine Division 1 players with eight double-doubles this season.
Freshman Alana Fursman also got some good news, receiving the NEC Player and Rookie of the Week award, the first for a Merrimack player this year.
She poured in a career-high 12 points in the win over Vermont. In addition to the scoring, she also had five rebounds and three assists on the afternoon.
Shaheen hot for Endicott
North Andover’s Mitch Shaheen is getting off to a nice career as a freshman on the Endicott College men’s hockey team.
Shaheen scored the lone goal in yesterday’s 3-1 loss to Colby.
The forward, an Entrepreneurship major, has three goals and two assists for the Gulls, which dropped to 7-3.
Vegas: McDaniels leaving Pats
According to Las Vegas oddsmakers, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is favored to get two possible NFL head coaching positions.
He is 3-to-1 favorite to get the N.Y. Giants position and 5-to-1 to get the Dallas Cowboys post.
Interesting. I had him pegged for the Browns job, but he isn’t listed among the top five “favorites.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.